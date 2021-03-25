Abuja (AFP)

Nigeria coach Gernot Roar revealed that his team will travel by boat to Benin next Saturday, in order to play its match in the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifiers, and Roar, who previously made this trip, said that it would be the best way to reach the neighboring country.

The 67-year-old coach said: It would be the best way to go there. Last Saturday, I took the trip. We were flying over the water, and the trip was very fast and quiet, noting that it took about an hour of time.

The “Super Eagles” team resorted to the sea due to the bad and rugged roads between the two countries, in addition to many protocols required for a short trip across the border.

The African champion will leave on three occasions, the last of which is in 2013, which has summoned up to 20 professional players outside the country, to the capital Porto Novo on Friday morning.

Nigeria tops Group 12 with 8 points from four matches, one point behind Benin, the second, while Sierra Leone ranks third (3 points) in front of Lesotho, with the fourth two points.

The leaders and runners-up of each group qualify for the finals scheduled for next January in Cameroon.