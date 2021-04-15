Brasilia (Reuters)

Argentine Divensa Justicia won the Super Cup of South America’s Confederation of Football (CONMEBOL), by winning a penalty shootout over Brazilian Palmeiras, after a 3-3 draw in the aggregate score, by winning 2-1 in the second leg.

Divensa, who was promoted to the Argentine limelight in 2014, compensated for a 2-1 defeat at home to win 4-3 on penalties.

“Reaching this point is like a dream. We always try to impose our style and attack wherever we go,” said Devensa’s goalkeeper Ezequiel Onsen. “Now we have surpassed the Libertadores Cup champion.”

This is the second consecutive final match that Palmeiras, the Brazilian Cup and Copa Libertadores champion, lost on penalties, as it fell 6-5 to Flamengo in the Brazilian Super Cup last Sunday, after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

After winning 2-1 in Argentina, Palmeiras maintained their advantage, snatching the lead midway through the first half with a penalty kick by Rafael Vega.

But Brian Romero equalized for the away team half an hour after the start, and Palmeiras player Matthias Viña was sent off after assaulting a Devensa player in the 69th minute, but it seemed that the team would maintain its superiority.

Marcelo Benitez hit a powerful ball from 30 meters into the net to give Devensa the lead, and the two teams resorted to extra time, and Palmeiras missed the opportunity to advance, when Gustavo Gomez missed a penalty kick, which was saved by Onsen, and Romero, the Divensa player, was expelled in the clashes that followed the penalty kick.