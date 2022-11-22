Black Friday Ryanair: how it works, when it starts, what are the discounted tickets

If there’s an offer that’s hard to resist, it’s the one that concerns flights. Especially now that airline ticket prices have skyrocketed. With the week of black friday Ryanair opens the door to a good opportunity, not to be missed by avid travellers. In fact, the low-cost airline has launched 8 days of sensational discounts on its flights.

From yesterday it is possible to buy tickets at very reduced prices to travel in Italy and Europe in December 2022 and until summer 2023. A different promotion every day.

Usually it should be a single day of discounts, but Ryanair wanted to overdo it for this Black Friday 2022 and created an entire week called Cyber ​​Week and announced the dates. Ryanair’s Cyber ​​Week starts on 21 November and will end on 28 November 2022. Every day at midnight the offer of the day will be announced on the official website. In these 8 days it will be possible to buy tickets starting from 9.99 to fly to over 200 destinations on the network.

Ryanair’s offer is a very tempting opportunity to get tickets for the upcoming Christmas holidays. Maybe to go see the lights or the Christmas markets. Do not miss London which during the Christmas period is a triumph of lights or Paris with the markets along the Champs Elysee.

The price you see sponsored refers to the basic fare, i.e. the one that allows you to board only with a small bag that must be placed under the seat. If you also want to bring a trolley with you, you must purchase the priority or flexi rate. So consider at least 25 euros more. In any case, it is worth buying tickets with the Ryanair Black Friday offer. We are convinced that you will find the right flight for you!