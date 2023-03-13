As it had not happened for a long time, the Agricultural producers face a “super difficult” situation, due to the low yields that are being obtained in the bean crops and the low prices that are predicted for corn. The president of caadesMarte Vega Román, explains that also the bean price It is below expectations and it is expected that due to the shortage of this food in the country, it will rebound in a few weeks, but unfortunately by then the crops will no longer be in the hands of the producers but in those of the intermediaries.

Alert that the great corn harvest will soon come, in which a production of more than 6 million tons is expected, from the 500 thousand hectares of Sinaloa crops, but the international price is very low and we are also affected by the drop in the parity of the dollar, which is at 18 pesos. will also be harvested wheat.

Prices Ideal would be at least those of last year, of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat, because we are facing strong world inflation, due to phenomena that we cannot control, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, the pandemic and climate change, but we must move forward.

The leader of the farmers is confident that the efforts of the farmer will bear fruit. Governor Ruben Rocha with the federal government so that extraordinary support is obtained for the commercialization of these foods that the country needs so much.

He has a good relationship with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and we hope that it helps to give certainty to the countryside, because the producers are desperate and begin to criticize and demand protest mobilizations.

Potpourri. The lack of specialist doctors in pediatrics and otolaryngologists are part of the biggest problems that the General Hospital is facing. The director Luisa Reyna Armenta says that nobody wants to go to work at the institution. “We have searched and we have not been able to”, perhaps because the attraction of retirement has not been there for years, they go to the Afores, and the salaries are not very attractive to them.

In the rest, the hospital is fine, the hemodialysis area has been rehabilitated and equipped, the drainage system has been reconstructed, the emergency, therapy, psychology, and surgery areas are well covered, and the Health and Well-being secretariats are investing so that there is a service quality.

Reflect and explain that there should be a greater commitment from specialists, at least from recent graduates, to provide a service to the population because they received free studies, food and scholarships from the government and then they do not want to work in public institutions, much less in small communities. Something should be done, they should sign a commitment.

NATIVES. With the contis that took place on the weekend, the indigenous pilgrimages of the pascolas or “Jews” became widespread, a tradition and unique spectacle that have prevailed since colonial times and that give rhythm and color to the Holy Week festivities in northern Sinaloa.