As soon as Florentino Perez announced the idea of ​​launching the European Super League, with the participation of the elite of European clubs, the world rose and did not sit, with complete objection and rejection from the International and European Federations, so that the President of the European Union Cipher described the idea as ridiculous, given the crowded agenda of European and international activity, and a war broke out. There is no word between the Peres camp and the Ceferin camp, which has been subjected to a real war from “Social Media, Barca and Real,” which threatens it to lose its position in the presidency of the European Union.

It seems that Perez, president of Real Madrid, wanted, through this idea, to compensate the big European clubs, for the exorbitant material losses that these clubs suffered, as a result of the Corona virus, which deprived these clubs of millions of dollars, which were reaped as a result of the attendance of the masses that were crowded with European stadiums Which put it under tremendous pressure as a result of the accumulated debt.

With the pressure of the International and European Federation, the nascent idea was struck by a curse, as all English clubs, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as Atletico Madrid and the Italian clubs Milan and Inter, withdrew, leaving only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juve.

The matter did not stop at this point, but the representative of the American Bank, J. B. Morgan, the financier of the new “£ 4.3 billion” tournament, said the bank’s regret at even thinking about financing the tournament, and said we have to learn from what happened so that such mistakes are not repeated again.

Personally, I see that the task of Perez and the association responsible for organizing the European Super Cup has become very difficult, if not impossible, compared to the difficult atmosphere that hangs over European football, from the moment the idea was unveiled.

***

We are still hoping for the three Emirati football representatives to qualify for the next round of the AFC Champions League. Two rounds, to ensure that one of the two qualifying cards is grabbed, and Sharjah continues its journey of success in its group, while the Al-Wahdawi team has strengthened its chances of repeating the victory over Al-Rayyan of Qatar, and it has to overcome the impasse of expelling Captain Ismail Matar in the Iranian match today, in the framework of the fifth round.

***

By drawing with Newcastle, most of the roads lead to the absence of Liverpool from the Champions League next season!