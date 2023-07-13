Look how cute: you just want that, don’t you? It could be, but then you have to pretend to be interested or seriously interested in this Triumph TR25.

As a car fanatic, you’ve probably made the link between the front of a car and a face. The headlights as eyes, the grille with the logo as a nose and the bumper as a mouth. Then you may also notice that cars are designed rather ‘angry’ these days. Sharp lines in the headlights quickly create an angry look, as if cars want to frighten you. That was different in the days of large round headlights that stare at you like puppy eyes.

Cute car

The time of the Triumph TR2, for example. This compact British roadster from the 1950s was dead simple in design, but with those cute round headlights like frog eyes above the front bumper. It’s no Austin-Healey Frogeye Sprite (that came later too), but it has a similar level of cuteness.

Triumph TR2 “Jabbeke”

Totally not meant to be cute was a fast version of the TR2, nicknamed “Jabbeke”. Named after a town in Belgium because in 1953 you could still blow as hard as possible on the highway there undisturbed. The Triumph TR2 Jabbeke was then the fastest two-litre car in the world. The standard roadster was adapted for this: the windscreen had to make way for a miniscule visor, the passenger seat became superfluous and covered and the rear wheel arches were also aerodynamically soundly closed.

Return Triumph

If you don’t count motorcycles for a moment, it’s been a while since Triumph showed any activity. No four-wheel Triumph has been built since 1984 and in 1994 the brand rights were included in BMW’s takeover of the Rover Group, where the naming rights have remained. Those naming rights are now used again. At least, in a design proposal. This is the Triumph TR25.

First: the cute worked out. The compact proportions and minimalist design, together with two almost round headlights, are really reminiscent of the Jabbeke. But wrapped in a futuristic concept.

The idea is therefore to give the compact simple sports car a modern look and that has also been achieved with the Triumph TR25. The design has to do the work for now, because it really is a project in its infancy. The powertrain, except for ‘EV’, is left in the middle for a while.

Triumph?

What about Triumph’s naming rights? Because this is not a concept from BMW, nor from an heir or something like that from Triumph. It is a project of Makkina, a British firm that focuses on automotive design. He has shown these renders of the Triumph TR25 as a ‘what if’ design. The name Triumph could be used with the approval of BMW. Perhaps because they don’t see the project getting beyond its infancy…

Although it is claimed that BMW would not be completely ignored in a possible production version of the Triumph TR25. After all, the technical basis of the BMW i3 S would be perfect in terms of proportions and lightweight character for an EV. Look @nicolasra combination of i3 and sports car, a dream car!

