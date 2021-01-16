One of the few good things about the pandemic is that Super Cup 2020 Is played in Spain. Or rather, it is not done in Arabia Saudi. Last year the Super Cup in Jeddah It left us frozen, despite the heat of those latitudes. It is understandable that new markets are sought, but you also have to be careful where you do things. Not everything goes. When, at the end of 2019, it was announced that the Super Cup was moving to Saudi Arabia, many critical voices were raised due to the immorality of playing in a country that does not respect human rights. The cynical response of the RFEF it little less hinted that the Super Cup was the beginning of democracy in the Arab country. And as it happened with the Games Olympics in ChinaNot only does it not improve your situation there, it makes it worse here.

Although it is not possible to be complete every day of the year, from time to time it would be convenient to take the example of athletes like the Ukrainian Anna muzychuk, who lost his two world chess championships, two! by refusing to play in Saudi Arabia. We have never seen that dignity in those responsible for Spanish football. Not in most of their clubs.

As you have to get the most out of everything and play more games, in the new format of the Super Cup a mini tournament is played between the first two of League and the finalists of the Cup, so there is a Super Cup final without there being a champion of the Copa del Rey.

Face the FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, although by game and bravery it would have been desirable that the Real Society (only club of First that does not accept bookmaker sponsorships) was a finalist. But Barcelona begins to look like that Madrid that depended on the miracles of Boxes and of Raul. The other finalist, Athletic, played a very well planned and worked semi-final. Despite the press insisting on the alleged errors of Zidane or from Lucas Vazquez, the victory was more Basque merit than merengue failure. Not everything is Barcelona or Madrid, the others also exist and know how to play.