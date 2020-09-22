The meets on Thursday evening FC Bayern in Budapest against FC Sevilla in a duel between the reigning champions of the two major European club competitions. The whole thing is called the UEFA Super Cup, but although the Continental Association is aggressively promoting a game with spectators – nobody really wants to go there.
The Puskas Arena in the capital of Hungary actually has a capacity of almost 80,000 spectators, but quite that many should not attend the Super Cup anyway. UEFA expected around 20,000 people in the stands, but the fans of the participating clubs now thankfully declined.
According to reports from kicker UEFA had guaranteed both teams a quota of 3,000 tickets each. Sevilla waived this amount in the first instance, so that the Bavarians received 4,500. 2,100 inquiries from supporters of Munich have been received so far – but 800 of them have already returned their tickets, so 1,300 Bayern fans are expected – around 350 will come from Seville …
In times of the pandemic, UEFA should have responded and moved the game to another location from the outset or declared it a ghost game. Because Hungary and in particular the region around Budapest has long been designated as a risk area by the German Robert Koch Institute and the Foreign Office issued a travel warning. But UEFA insists on a lavish football festival in front of invited guests.
A festival that will not even be attended by 2,000 fans who risk quarantine on their return to their home countries. In addition, this is not the World Cup final, but the forced, prestigious Super Cup. So UEFA did not take advantage of the opportunity to make a statement. Rather, after the game you will talk shop with the invited sponsors and other VIPs about how wonderfully football connects the European community. Rising corona numbers in several countries are somehow also a kind of connection.
Leave a Reply