“We had a first half that wasn’t up to a match like this by making too many mistakes and then it became a complicated match afterwards. We tried to reopen it with a good start to the second half but we did too little.” Stefano Pioli, coach of Milan, analyzes the heavy 3-0 defeat that the Rossoneri suffered against Inter in the match for the Super Cup.

“We’re not used to making these mistakes, then if you make them against opponents who punish you, they become very heavy. We’re not living our best moment from a mental point of view and we certainly have to do more and do better. How do we start again after this week? With the only way we know and that is to work better to get back to our level. This is a defeat that hurts us a lot, it’s a trophy that we didn’t manage to win but the season is there waiting for us and we have to come back to play as we know”, he told Mediaset.

“Did I expect this attitude without courage? No, I didn’t expect it because I know the qualities of my players. At the moment we find it hard to react to a mistake and remain a team. We react individually and not collectively and this non-continuity is weighing us down of results and even today we were unable to react to the difficulties. There are many situations that we need to develop better. Even today we conceded the second goal where we were well positioned in terms of numbers but not organised. The complex must rise and improve, improving performance of individuals,” he says. “I know my players, this is a heavy blow but we will have the strength to react.”