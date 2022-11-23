Lega Serie A has made official the time and date of the 2022-23 EA Sports Super Cup: Milan-Inter will be played on Wednesday 18 January 2023 in Riyadh, at the “King Fahd International Stadium” in Saudi Arabia, starting at 10 pm local time (8 pm Italian time) . The match will be broadcast live on Canale 5. The Rossoneri, Italian champions, and the Nerazzurri, holders of the Italian Cup, will be on the pitch. This is the thirty-fifth edition of the Super Cup, the twelfth to be played outside Italy.