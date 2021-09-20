The first trophy of the season will be played by the two most anticipated teams, but the semifinals were spectacular

by our correspondent Andrea Tosi September 20

– BOLOGNA

Milan and Virtus Bologna will compete for the Supercoppa, the first seasonal basketball trophy that celebrates the final on Tuesday at 21 Italian at the Unipol Arena in Bologna (live video in the pre-match, at half-time and after the match on Gazzetta.it). The two semifinals, however, were spectacular battles decided only at the last.

MILAN-BRINDISI 72-67

Milan is the first finalist of the 2021 Super Cup. Tomorrow evening he will defend the trophy he won a year ago to reopen the showcase of successes. In the semifinals, Olimpia wins in the sprint, risking a lot.

Olimpia first controls and then suffers the strong-willed Brindisi able to go up from -16 in the first half to +7 in the third, reopening a game that seemed closed with courage and triples. In the second quarter Milan pushes a 15-3 using the double pivot solution, with the Greek Mitoglou, adaptable as a second long, next to the Hines totem, a pairing that works by churning out the easy 36-20. Brindisi is no longer the surprise of 2020, the players who have arrived do not seem up to the level of those who have left but the proven system of coach Vitucci makes up for all the problems. Point guard Josh Perkins starts badly, winger Adrian is often out of the game. In the first quarter Brindisi manages to react to the quick start of Milan (20-8) but does not find a player capable of raising the level of the attack. Meanwhile, Milan rotates many quintets without suffering drops. At the break with Mitoglou at 11, +14 (41-27) is a physiological advantage. The third quarter is another movie. Milan is content to manage and get by, then Brindisi tries to get back in touch: a triple from Redivo plays the charge, followed by those of the reborn Josh Perkins (2) and Gaspardo. The turnover is an Apulian 17-0 that pushes Brindisi to overtake and to the extension on +7 (49-56). At the third siren it is 51-56 Milan, without a three-point shot then he feels the smell of burning, with the owners he goes back for the point-to-point sprint and with the triple of Shields and Delaney he reabsorbs the last overtaking of Nik Perkins. Two free throws from Hall put Olimpia on ice.

Milan: Mitoglou 13, Melli 11, Hines 11, Shields 11

Brindisi: N. Perkins 16, J. Perkins 16, Redivo 11

VIRTUS BOLOGNA-VENICE 72-71

Milan-Virtus, the final awaited by everyone, draws the first face-to-face of the season between the two battleships of our basketball. On Tuesday evening, therefore, the trophy that Venice dreams of until the last second is awarded, but the whirlwind of free rewards the bianconeri, dragged by the timeless Teodosic (14 points and 8 assists) and by the new Hervey (17 points and 9 rebounds). Bologna enters the field with a t-shirt dedicated to Udoh and the technical-emotional reaction to the serious injury of the pivot is strong. Rhythm, very careful defense, clear ideas. Virtus does not allow easy shots in Venice (5/19 at the first siren), controls the rebounds (16-8), circulates the ball (7-2 assists) finding clean baskets. At 10 ‘it is 20-11 Bologna. Venice goes back with the second quintet and the zone: Echodas and a reactive Daye under the basket begin to annoy, while Virtus squanders a little too many balls. At 16 ‘Reyer is at -3 (26-23) and when Tonut also enters the rhythm with two triples the Venetians overtake (31-30). Physicality rises, Bologna scratches sweaty baskets from the line. At the interval 34-31 Virtus. Then Milos Teodosic lights up: two triples, assist to Pajola to corroborate the break of 14-0, between the two central quarters, which sends Bologna up +13 (44-31). Venice feels the blow, also prostrated by wet hands (0/8). Just two free Watts, in the meantime. Vitali’s triple revives Reyer after 5 ‘of darkness, then Sanders’ double torpedo brings Venice back in the wake (46-42). At the third siren Virtus ahead 50-47. Blunt attacks take the match to the final corners without a master. A triple from the great Teodosic gives Virtus back +4 1 minute from the end. Two of Daye’s free throws give Reyer hope. Two new mistakes by Jaiteh from the line keep Virtus on their toes. Hervey, always free, heartened her (70-67). Tonut is 1 on 2 with 11 seconds left and Weems is lost on the Venice throw-in. De Nicolao’s triple is useless. Virtus is in the final.

V. Bologna: Hervey 17, Teodosic 14, Jaiteh 9

Venice: Tonut 16, Sanders 15, Watt 13

