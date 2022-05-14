These days Riccardo Bocalon is always decisive: if a year ago his goal in the playoff final against Cittadella led Venice to Serie A, this time a diving header by the Doge is worth the 1-0 with which Trento overcomes the Giana. Armored salvation for Lorenzo D’Anna’s team who had already won the first leg in Gorgonzola (3-2), while Giana returns to D after eight championships. Another Lombard, Seregno, is also relegated, unable to defend the professionalism achieved last spring: with the Pro Sesto – best placed in the league – it still finishes 1-1 (same result as the first leg) and celebrates in front of its fans the Pro thanks to a goal from De Sena who equalized the provisional advantage on Cocco’s penalty. Viterbese chases away the nightmares, who overturns the knockout of the first leg by trimming a 2-0 at Fermana which is worth the stay in C: game immediately released on a penalty by Volpicelli, then the Marche reaction animated by the usual Pannitteri, but the team of Dal Canto closes the score in the second half with Urso to the delight of the two thousand spectators of the Rocchi. La Fermana returns to D after five seasons. The poker of parties for the home teams – those with a better ranking – is completed by Fidelis Andria, 1-0 in the Paganese with the signing of Sorrentino who condemns the Campania region to that relegation that they had avoided a year ago by overcoming Bisceglie in the playout . Imolese-Pistoiese (the first leg 2-1 for the Tuscans) is scheduled for Sunday 15 May at 6 pm.