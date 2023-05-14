In group B, San Donato Tavernelle falls. Even Gelbison in group C falls in category after just one year

The return of the playouts closed the picture of relegations in Serie D. Here is what happened in the challenges of the three groups.

GROUP A — The internal draw with AlbinoLeffe (1-1) sinks Andrea Mandorlini’s Mantova, narrowly beaten in the first leg: guests ahead with Doumbia at the start of the second half (assist from Zoma), the reaction leads only to a draw from a penalty De Francesco (do it by Zoma himself on Pierobon). In the end, a useless assault on Offredi’s door, which didn’t change things. It ends with the well-deserved external party of Foscarini’s team and the protest of the Martelli public, aimed at the team and management. Triestina was also saved on the field, sending Sangiuliano City back to Serie C after just one season: in Seregno, the balance inherited from the 0-0 draw in the first leg was broken by Mbakogu immediately after the break. The equalizer came immediately afterwards (penalty converted by Salzano) but the goal that made it worth staying in Serie C – with Triestina in 10 for the red at Adorante – was scored by Tavernelli in added time, with a great right foot from the edge under the cross. See also Virtus shot: beats Milan in extra time and reaches Sassari in the final

GROUP B — Also another freshman, the San Donato Tavarnelle, is immediately back among the amateurs. Alessandria has the better of the Tuscans in the two-legged match, making it 1-1 at home after the away success (2-1) in the first leg. At Moccagatta, however, the match lights up: San Donato ahead in the 44th minute with Sepe from 25 meters and close to hitting the post with Bianchi. The grays skidded, but found the energy for the restart led by Lamesta who sent Speranza into goal for the final 1-1.

GROUP C — Third newly promoted knockout, Gelbison, defeated in Messina (1-0) and penalized at the end of 180′ by the worst placement in the standings. Franco Scoglio’s celebration of almost 5,000 is triggered by a real Messina, Nino Ragusa, who a year ago celebrated his promotion to Serie A with Lecce and has now found, on the most important day, his first goal since he chose to to leave his city. See also F1 | Silverstone would like a 4-day British GP

EN PLEIN — Closure also for the Supercoppa triangular match, which pits the three teams promoted directly to Serie B up against each other. After the 2-2 draw between Reggiana and Catanzaro, it was Vivarini’s team (4 points) who lifted the trophy in front of the 2,000 Giallorossi fans who arrived at the Mapei-City of the Tricolor. Two times ahead with Biasci and Iemmello (top scorer of the entire C, 31 total goals including cups), Catanzaro was reached first by Jacopo Pellegrini on a penalty and then by an own goal by Brighenti triggered by Rosafio.

