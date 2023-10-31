Trento-Perugia 1-3 (25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 18-25) Sir Perugia raises its head again after a terrifying season finale as it did last year. And with a great comeback performance, Lorenzetti’s team snatched the pass to the final against the winner between Civitanova and Piacenza. Perugia starts with Giannelli as director, Herrera opposite, Leon and Semeniuk hammers, Solé and Flavio central; Trento responds with Sbertoli-Rychlicki, Lavia-Michieletto, Kozamernic-Podrascanin. The two liberos are from Puglia: Laurenzano for the Trentino team and Colaci for Perugia. The Italian champion team immediately started strong in the first match in which the Umbrian coach found the team he led to the championship a few months ago as opponents. Lavia is overwhelming (71% in attack and six points in the set). Sir is slow in receiving and Lorenzetti calls Semeniuk to the bench for Plotnytskyi who scores 7 points with 70%. Herrera also comes out for Ben Tara, but when Sir finds her rhythm Soli’s team has already won the set. Leon and Herrera were on the bench at the start of the second set. Perugia is much more lucid, especially in the second line and Giannelli can distribute the game as he wishes. And Plotnytskyi and Ben Tara are leading the fight. Immediately break Perugia (pushing hard on serve) drag the group and Perugia goes to equalize. The third set is perhaps the most spectacular, there are a maximum of 2 points between one team and the other. Trento escapes, but Perugia recovers it. It reaches 21 all. Leon is also back on the pitch and he strikes Trento with his serve. Perugia takes the lead. At the beginning of the fourth set Plotnytskyi was injured and Lorenzetti sent Leon onto the court again. Point to point again. Then Perugia’s serve makes the difference and Trento slowly fades away, while Sir goes smoothly and will go on the field tomorrow to defend (from 5pm) the title won a year ago in Cagliari against Civitanova. The opponent will exit the second semi-final: Civitanova-Piacenza scheduled now.

Civitanova-Piacenza 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) Lube raises its head again and takes the first final of the year with a very clear, at times embarrassing, victory over Piacenza. Blengini starts with the line-up launched for this season with De Cecco as director, Lagumdzjia as opposite, Zaytsev and Nikolov as hammers, Chinenyeze and Diamantini as central defenders. On the other side of the net Anastasi (also a new player) more or less confirms last season’s team with the sole addition of Ricci in the centre. The others are Briazard as setter, Romanò as opposite, Lucarelli and Leal hammers, Simon the other central. Piacenza had a lot of credit before the Super Cup precisely because it is the team – among the big ones – that has changed the least. But the first break belongs to Lube and he holds it until the end of the set. De Cecco is very good at making the whole team rotate with Nikolov being the lethal weapon. Anyone expecting a reaction from Piacenza will be disappointed in the second set in which Gas Sales effectively disappears from the field. Anas5tasi shouts during the timeouts, but the red and white jokes have emerged, while those of Civitanova hurt more and more. Zaytsev is a wall predator and it is increasingly difficult for the Emilian attack to find an opening. Anastasi brings in Recine and Gironi, but the result does not change. In the third set, Piacenza was attacked until 12-12, then the players from the Marche passed and went on to win the remaining points to complete the third set without too much trouble. Tomorrow, at 5pm, Civitanova then faces Perugia. That is to say one of the most classic challenges of Italian volleyball (last year too this was in the Super Cup) and which has awarded repeated championships and cups in the last 5 years.