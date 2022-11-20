water polo

Beppe Risso

Pro Recco wins the eighth European Super Cup by conquering Sabadell’s pool 16-8: the Biancocelesti thus hit the Grand Slam for the fifth time in their history. In 2022, coach Sukno’s boys won all the competitions they participated in: Champions League, Scudetto and Coppa Italia, in addition to today’s title. The match against the Catalans was decided in the third half in which the biancocelesti, on the result of 7-5, placed a crazy break of 5-0 which extinguished all ambitions of Sabadell. Best scorer Francesco Di Fulvio, author of four goals. Tris for Iocchi Scratch.



01:12