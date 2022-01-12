Milan – Inter beat Juventus 2-1 in extra time, winning the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup.

At the opening goal of the bianconeri at San Siro with McKennie at 25 ‘reply Lautaro Martinez at 34 ‘on a penalty. The result is not released in the 90 ‘, but in extra time the balance is broken by the goal Alexis Sanchez the last breath at 120 ‘.

For the Italian champion Inter this is the sixth success in the competition.

