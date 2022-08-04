A classic Mustang with the window open, one hand on the wheel, Fleetwood Mac over the speakers and laughing at the gas station that the record prices in America are still a pittance for us. That’s the dream. You prefer to drive on the Route 66, Pacific Coast Highway or Trans-Canada Highway. An irresistible mix of history, landscapes and legendary stretches of asphalt.

Or, if you prefer, you can now pick something like a Chevrolet Bolt – or maybe the super-subtle GMC Hummer EV. And don’t drive at all. Mhh, that sounds less appealing. But for enthusiasts it is possible, thanks to the improved Super Cruise from General Motors. This system uses GPS, lidar, cameras and another bunch of sensors to drive independently – without your hands on the wheel.

You will find Super Cruise in your rental car

You can safely see Super Cruise as the Autopilot counterpart of General Motors. They supply the self-driving system in Chevrolets, Buicks, GMCs and Cadillacs. You will not see the system much in Europe for the time being, but there are plans to bring the electric models here. The chance that you will drive with Super Cruise is therefore greatest on your vacation (or business trip) in America.

Currently, Super Cruise can drive independently over more than 300,000 kilometers of asphalt in America; that’s double from before the update. While (as a human) self-driving is the most fun, the self-driving system can come in handy for the long, boring stretches. Moreover: this way you have more time to enjoy the view.