Among the flood of celebrities on the red carpet, the photographers also spotted the model Sophia Hadjipanteli. The 25-year-old influencer on Instagram has become famous for a rather natural look and aesthetic detail: the unibrow. Hadjipanteli, who has over 500,000 followers, has been building a body positive battle for some time, accentuating the growth and care of her unibrow. She streaks in dark hairs above her eyes which she has also baptized with a name of her own: Veronica.

The model on the Cannes catwalk further accentuated the strip of dark fur at the beginning of the forehead thanks to a brown smokey eye make-up and a “cat’s eye” line. The girl originally from Cypriot, but emigrated to the US where she graduated in marketing, she has repeatedly reminded the press that she loves to check the amazed reactions that people have at the sight of her bold unibrow. Hadjipanteli explained that the growth without thinning of the unibrow is inspired by her cultural heritage and the Mediterranean tradition of her country of origin.

However, this choice has caused the now ubiquitous appearances of haters. You suck, you’re ugly, cut it, the villains of the web write to him. All envy, she replies, having remembered how she even uses castor oil to keep her unibrow trim and sturdy.