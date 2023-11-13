If we talk about rhythm games, it is impossible nowadays not to think about KONAMI. Works of the caliber of Beatmania And Dance Dance Revolution they made the history of Rhythm Game during the nineties, therefore at the announcement of SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE we couldn’t help but be intrigued and fascinated by a comeback of one of the most controversial genres in the history of video games. So follow us with dance steps in this review which will accompany you in an unbridled rhythmic war for the title of the only true king. Enjoy the reading!

Title: SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series



Version analyzed: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Rhythm Game

Players: 1-4

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Second Impact Games

Tongue: Italian (texts)

Exit date: November 14th 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: not announced



Note: contains some secret songs from KONAMI classics

We reviewed SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us free of charge by KONAMI via LabCom.



An unforgettable journey with a light heart and with beating foot. Between music and madness, unlikely heroes will have to venture into the Rhythm Castle to defeat the madman King Ferdinand, ready to defend his crown and create any type of expedient to make them surrender. Whether it’s throwing beans to complete an ancient summoning ritual or defeating a giant eggplant DJ, SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE it’s what you need, but remember that there is only one rule, always keep the pace!

There will be only one King

Legend has it that only one king of rhythm at a time can reign over everything “musical”, but only a rhythmic battle between the current regent and a new pretender to the throne can lead to a real change of crown. With this incipit and our approach to Castle of Rhythm our adventure takes hold SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLEthe latest crazy title from KONAMI And Second Impact Games that it promises to deliver the right mashup between Rhythm Game and Party Game. The title will in fact offer us the possibility of playing with up to a maximum of four players to concentrate more easily both on the musical tracks and on the difficult puzzles proposed by King Ferdinand.

The game is divided into around six areas, each with its own long string of levels set in a crazy, lively and colorful world. Each level will require us to complete a musical track in the best possible way, but also to solve the proposed puzzle, whether it is to supply enough current to the structure or count enough coins for our dear despot regent. At the end of each level or room, we will be presented with our statistics, such as our accuracy percentage and the score made to earn from one to three stars. This last mechanic will allow us to continue and unlock new modes and worlds, so trying to achieve the best score will always be essential.

However, when we find ourselves wandering through the areas of the castle, the game will offer gameplay more similar to old graphic adventures, where we will have to move around the scenario and find useful elements for our continuation. Here we will also be able to chat with the other subjects, so as to discover a little more about the terrible King. In addition to the six explorable areas, the game offers a “laboratory“, where we can dedicate ourselves solely to improve our ability on the execution of the songs to achieve the best score, without any other worries compared to the classic castle rooms. The higher the score, the closer we can get to achieving the fourth medal, the maximum recognition for each song, which together with the previous medals (bronze, silver and gold) will act as currency to unlock chests inside the palace and obtain particular rewards. Among these we also include cartridges of the old KONAMI classics, which will allow us to reproduce the faithful tracks that have now become iconic, such as the musical theme of Vampire Killer inherited from none other than Castlevania.

Follow the Rhythm

In SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE maintaining the rhythm will not be difficult at all and the game will simplify everything by giving you the possibility of playing on both normal difficulty and pro difficulty, thus changing from just three lanes with simpler controls, to four lanes with more complex controls and motifs. The difficulty can also be changed at any time you want. On PlayStationthe version we tested, the songs are played with the pressure of square, L1, R1, plus one of the four directional arrows in pro mode. In the lower left corner there is always the name of the song with its duration, while in the lower right corner there will be the enhancement currently in use.

By progressing through the story it will also be possible to unlock different abilitiessuch as a weed killer to remove vines and defeat some enemies, or a bucket of spicy wings that will increase the score multiplier. There will also be fights against bosses or more frenetic phases which will also highlight a high narrative component, where nothing is left to chance. But to never give rise to any feeling of monotony, the game also offers several new modes and mechanics that will be unlocked by progressing through the various areas. Just to give an example we can talk about the destruction mode, where the aim will be to reach the exit or collect certain objects after destroying walls and obstacles made of different materials. In this type of level the focus is therefore placed on solving the “enigma” in the shortest time possible, leaving the rhythmic component to the sole aid of recharging the instruments with which to destroy the obstacles.

Also noteworthy is the multiplayer mode, not limited only to cooperation in the story levels, useful especially with the more complicated levels, but also for a real challenge between players and called “comparison”. In this mode (perform them only with a minimum of two players and absent the PVE mode) the score of the music is based on evaluating the precision of how you are playing, also increasing if you proceed with other special actions (such as destroying obstacles) , making everything more fair even if you play two against two and not all players are called to play at the same time.

Among the notes of a “super crazy” world

Technically speaking, the sound sector of SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE it is at very high levelsfeaturing more than thirty songs that will be very difficult to get out of your head (I’m still humming Time to Wiggle under review). The visual impact also manages to fully conquer the player, with colorful settings that transmit liveliness to every note. The only flaw lies in some frame drops that can easily be found in the most coincident moments, and which at times can affect the overall experience.

Like other titles of the same type, here too we find various accessibility functions implemented for the occasion, so as to make the title usable by a wider audience. Through the settings it will in fact be possible not to change the color of the notes, making their distinction more immediate for those who suffer from color blindness problems, but also to make changes to the speed of the triggers and the calibration of the pressing of the keys based on our speed.

Who do we recommend SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE to?

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE it is recommended to all those who are looking for a Rhythm Game to play in company, especially given its simplicity and liveliness even in the game world, making it by far a game suitable for all age groups.

Simple and fun Rhythm Game

Excellent for those looking for a different co-op game than usual

The game world is lively, colorful and fun… …But every now and then some frame drops could affect the overall experience

Not being able to skip dialogues is a deterrent for those who want to replay the songs several times to obtain the maximum rating

Playing it alone could make you feel more frustrated in certain difficult situations