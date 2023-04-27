What to do with it: no idea. But you do have it nice for a while on the Superkekke Yep.

It used to be quite something that the navigation screen of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the W220 facelift had a diameter of 5 inches. That was 3.5 inches with the prefacelift model. Nowadays we are no longer surprised by 10 inches. In fact, you often have to deal with the basic screen, even more inches are available for the premium screen. Today we have the Baojun Yep in front of you with a MUCH bigger screen.

Before we go to the screen, let’s briefly explain what a Baojun Yep is. That’s not the car the gentleman from Storage Wars who can only yell YUUUUP. It is a small all-terrain vehicle that reminds us of the Suzuki Jimny, built by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Of course it is an electric car.

Screen of the Superkekke Yep

The most eye-catching detail is the insanely large screen: 39.3 x 10.2. The Pythagorean theorem tells us that that’s a diameter of 40.6 inches. It’s obvious that it takes its design from that of a smartwatch. The most special thing, however, is not the size or the design, but the location. The screen is in fact on the outside, on the tailgate:

The idea is that this car should appeal to the younger Chinese motorist. And they want to express themselves and that is possible with that screen. You can have all kinds of texts and images displayed on the screen. Our personal image is really: ‘Your advertisement could have been here.’.

303km

Then the Baojun Yep itself. That is a small city car with a length of 3,381 meters. Specially for @jaapiyo the electric motor is placed on the rear axle. The engine delivers a very modest 68 hp and 140 Nm. The top speed is limited to 100 km/h and if you can reproduce the very unrealistic CLTC test, you can get 303 km with it.

Now the Baojun is a typical city car and in this case the price is also accordingly. The Baojun Yep costs just over 13 grand converted. With the new taxes and a little subsidy that is coming up, you can drive away in the Netherlands for about 65 grand, probably…

Through: Car News China

Read more? These cars will be good investments

This article Superkekke Yep has a 40.6 inch screen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Super #cool #Yep #40.6inch #screen