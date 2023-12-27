Jude Bellingham's incredible form at Real Madrid has dominated headlines across Europe, with the England international superstar scoring an incredible 13 goals in La Liga along with a further four goals in the Champions League.

Barcelona's luck has been much more varied. Performances have not been as smooth as Catalonia fans had hoped and Xavi's team face a huge task to reform Madrid and retain their championship in 2024. They are even behind Girona's surprise package ahead of Christmas.

This is how Opta's season simulation tool sees how the rest of the Spanish season will play out.

While nothing has been won yet, Los Blancos' prospects for 2024 look bright having started the season without former talisman striker Karim Benzema, who left elite football aside to join the Saudi Pro League revolution. in summer.

Bellingham's aforementioned exploits in front of goal have eased the iconic striker's departure, with Rodrygo, Joselu and Vinicius Junior also contributing seven, five and four La Liga goals respectively.

However, injuries have hampered teams across Europe so far this season and with key first-team stars such as Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba sidelined with major fitness problems, their chances to achieve title glory could be harmed by others. more absences of star players.

It is not Barcelona that is expected to come second: that honor goes to Girona, which is part of the City Football Group that includes Manchester City, New York City FC and Melbourne City, among other clubs.

Their team includes former Premier League players Daley Blind, Paulo Gazzaniga and Cristhian Stuani, but it is the goals of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk that have taken the Blanquivermells attack to the top of the table, after finishing tenth in 2022/23.

The pressure has been steadily increasing on coach Xavi and by falling behind Girona in the standings, some of the club's fans have turned against the legendary former Spanish midfielder.

Barça also hopes that Atlético de Madrid does not impose itself further at the top of the table in the second half of the season. The two teams are separated by three points as things currently stand, but a good run of form could see Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos usurp the Catalan side if their faltering performances continue.

At the bottom of the table, Almería is the firm favorite to be relegated to Spain's Second Division. Their chances of finishing last are 67.7%, while Granada have a 50.2% chance of finishing in 19th place.

The third relegation place is not so clear, but it is Celta de Vigo that is shaping up to join Almería and Granada in the bottom three. Iago Aspas steered his team out of danger in a dramatic finish into 2022/23, but the veteran striker has managed just one league goal so far this season.