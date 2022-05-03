Monza-Conegliano 2-3 (25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 10-15)

Monza surrenders, after another volleyball marathon, but never as this time the tricolors were on the verge of falling. But Conegliano came out of a very complicated situation, when it found itself 0-2 down in the second championship game. A comeback worthy of the coat of arms of Santarelli’s team. Who now goes back to his house (Saturday), but with a completely different spirit. Gaspari sends Orro van Hecke, Rettke-Danesi, Larson-Davyskiba, Parish Church to the field. Santarelli responds with Wolosz-Egonu, De Kruijff-Folie, Plummer-Sylla, De Gennaro. First set immediately signed Monza that starts with great determination, takes advantage of a couple of errors by Sylla and Egonu and builds an advantage of +5 on 13-8. Santarelli puts Courtney for a sylla in difficulty and Egonu builds the overtaking alone until 15-16. The Imoco also uses Caravello in the second line for Folie to adjust the reception while Orro shows off the feeling with Danesi and looks for openings for his forwards. In the final it is Van Hecke who closes the decisive point of the Monza advantage. In the second set the Imoco no longer makes the mistake of letting Monza escape. More reactive in defense, she begins to grind the game with Egonu and the power stations and holds the advantage forcing Monza to force more. Orro passes with Davyskiba from the second and Van Hecke tries to pass the Venetian wall. Danesi from the bar finds the 15 all. Gaspari tries the Stysiak card but it is always Egonu who makes the difference by dragging the tricolors to +3. Monza does not give up and still finds the connection with Stysiak.