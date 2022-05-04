Few, if not very few, would have bet, after game-2 to see Lube Civitanova dominate Perugia, 2-0 in the series and three “match balls” to keep the title. Two weeks ago Blengini’s team looked doomed, while now the team to beat is back. The super favorite to win the fourth title in the last 5 championships that have ended. If on Sunday Lube had taken advantage of some break in Perugia, in the second challenge they built the victory from the first point.

Hitting to begin with (2 errors and 4 aces in the second set!), But also a lot of blocking and a lot of defense. With a very inspired De Cecco, capable of triggering all the hammers in turn, even those that came from the bench. The turning point at the end of the second set, when Civitanova bends the resistance of Perugia and turns towards the second point of the series. Sextets confirmed by Grbic and Blengini for the second challenge. The same ones who were on the field on Sunday in Perugia. Sir tries to leave a couple of times, but Lube’s service doesn’t allow the Umbrians to escape. On the contrary, it is Civitanova who had won game-1 that with a joke and (above all) defense hooks and overtakes the opponents. Simon, but even more Yant are the drivers, Perugia also suffers in attack and it is easy for Lube to win the first set. The race heats up in the bedlam of the sold-out Marche Forum. Civitanova starts in the lead, but suffers the Umbrian comeback (with Grbic fishing from the bench) leaning on Anderson’s broadsides, but the home wall (and again the joke) make the difference: 17-17. Blengini also uses the bench: Gaby Garcia and then also Juantorena and Kovar. It’s still a melee. Or a war of nerves: Perugia cancels 4 set balls (almost all with Leon), but at 28-27 Yant sinks Leon himself with a whip on the serve. It is 2-0. In the third set Civitanova starts immediately in front, Grbic changes again, but does not find continuity in attack to ensure the ball change and the hosts can defend the break until the end. Three to zero and Sunday in Perugia, the first opportunity to close the tricolor 2022 speech.