The Blancos fall for the fifth time in La Liga. The two advantages signed by an own goal from Torres and Vinicius are not enough. Setién’s striker signs an amazing evening with a brace and an assist that are worth three points with a Champions League flavor

A defeat that erases any residual illusions at Real. La Liga is now an archived speech, even more so after the clamorous (double) comeback suffered tonight at the Bernabeu by Ancelotti’s gang, who surrendered against a never tamed Villarreal and a Chukwueze at times irrepressible. Great celebration for the yellow Submarine, which takes home a well-deserved 3-2 and fuels hopes of reaching a Champions League position, now only one length away. The Blancos replicate the slip of the first leg at La Ceramica (2-1) and remain twelve points behind Barça, who now have the opportunity to extend to +15.

management — Four days before the Champions League match against Chelsea, Ancelotti decides to manage his team’s energies. Despite a Villarreall who travels downwind thanks to four successes in the last five days, the Emilian coach makes extensive use of rotations. Ancelotti put his hand above all in midfield, calling into question Asensio, Tchouaméni and Ceballos. He, on the other hand, has the trident of wonders that crumbled Barcelona in the last cup clasico. Eleven also revised for Setién, but by forced choice due to four heavy absences, those of Capoue, Coquelin, Gerard and Jackson. See also Berrettini and Sinner: two Italians in the second round. The goal is a record that is 49 years old

real look — At the start, the two absences in the middle seem to weigh much more for Setién, with the Blancos easily breaking through on the left side thanks to quick vertical actions. Tchouaméni and Ceballos take control of the midfield and Asensio takes care of triggering the three up front. Result: two big chances from Vinicius and the home advantage goal in the 16th minute on an own goal from Torres after a good speed combination between Asensio and Vinicius. A few minutes and Real also had the opportunity to put the result in a safe, but Reina’s prompt response arrived on the close attempts by Benzema and Rodrygo.

GOLAZO AND ANSWER — Once the shipwreck was avoided, the guests found rhythm and geometries to put the Blancos in difficulty and rebalance the games thanks to a top-level 25′. Merit of the look of Lo Celso and Baena under construction, with the latter trying three conclusions. And thanks also to the flair of Chukwueze, who in the 34th minute received centrally from Lo Celso before sending Nacho to the bar with a double feint and punching Courtois at the near post. All to be redone for Real, which before the break even risks going under on a poisonous left foot from outside Foyth. The easiest way to straighten out the evening is an invention, an impromptu play by someone up front, also because Villarreal meanwhile grinds the game and wins meters while maintaining ball possession. The invention arrives punctually at the start of the second half signed by Vinicius: flattened on the edge of the area, Mandi burned in a handkerchief and a new merengue advantage. See also Brazil, three of a kind in Ghana: Richarlison brace with two assists from Neymar

ACTION, REACTION AND… TURNOVER — The problem for Real is to replicate the script from the first half: the same sequence of mistakes that keep the result in the balance (two sensational wasted chances by Vinicius), a drop in intensity after the lead and, to aggravate the situation, the exit from the Benzema field after less than an hour to avoid risks in the Champions League. Fatal mistakes, those of the Blancos, because Villarreal is still very hungry and full of fuel, enough to regain the ball of the game and place the paw again thanks to an irrepressible Chukwueze on the right: center for Morales and equalizer in the 71st minute. And that’s not all, because a handful of minutes later the Nigerian did even better by personally crafting the sensational overtaking goal with a lightning left foot. Night falls on the Blancos and Modric’s entry in extremis is useless. There was too little time to try and react and Villarreal held up well even in the 7′ added time before celebrating three golden points. See also Tinkov attacks Putin and the war: "The army is m ... like this whole country"

VAR…ENEMY — Real slips into an evening also marked by decisive interventions from the Var room. Two crucial episodes, both adverse to the Blancos but correct at first sight: first on Morales’ goal, which the referee initially canceled due to Chukwueze’s (non-existent) offside, then on the occasion of a penalty (conceded and then revoked) on Camavinga, with the Frenchman who seems to launch himself into the area without being fouled by Mandi

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 23:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Super #Chukwueze #knocks #Real #Villarreal #freezes #Bernabeu #comeback