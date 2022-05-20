Unlimited trains through Germany this summer, for only 9 euros per month? That may now have approved plans for the Bundestag and Bundesrat.
The pass is valid in the months of June, July and August and applies to the second class of all local and regional trains, trams, metros and buses throughout Germany. The plan is part of a package of government measures to help German households with the sharp rise in fuel prices.
Berlin hopes that as a result people will take more public transport instead of the car in order to reduce fuel consumption. People who already travel with German public transport and who have a season ticket will also benefit. The price of their subscription will also be reduced to 9 euros per month in the summer.
The presale of the monthly passes starts on Monday. The passes are valid for regional public transport and anyone – including tourists – can purchase them. Children under 6 can travel for free.
The admission ticket is not valid for high-speed trains (ICEs), intercity and long-distance bus journeys, for which the normal admission tickets and prices continue to apply. It means that if you want to travel cheaply over longer distances in our neighboring country, you will lose more time. The trains are a bit slower and you have to change trains more often.
Worrying about crowds
Incidentally, not everyone is immediately enthusiastic about the measures. Deutsche Bahn staff previously said they were concerned about large crowds in trains and stations due to the introduction of the cheap pass. It can get very busy, especially in tourist locations, according to employees of the German railway company. They therefore want extra people to be deployed to ensure everything runs smoothly and to prevent chaos.
