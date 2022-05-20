The pass is valid in the months of June, July and August and applies to the second class of all local and regional trains, trams, metros and buses throughout Germany. The plan is part of a package of government measures to help German households with the sharp rise in fuel prices.

Berlin hopes that as a result people will take more public transport instead of the car in order to reduce fuel consumption. People who already travel with German public transport and who have a season ticket will also benefit. The price of their subscription will also be reduced to 9 euros per month in the summer.