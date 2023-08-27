Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Storms cause chaotic conditions in Austria and southern Germany. Hail paints a picture of destruction. This also has consequences in Switzerland.

Munich/Vienna – Saturday evening (August 26) brought a violent storm to the Alpine region. A super cell moved across large parts of Austria and southern Germany. It brought storms, heavy rain and a lot of hail of enormous size: Trees were uprooted, basements were full, and some people were injured. Even Austria’s capital, Vienna, was not spared from the hailstorm.

Alpine storm with hail wall and lightning – super cell moves across Austria

Loud Krone.at the storm hit several regions in Austria with dramatic effects. In the Braunau and Schärding districts, people were trapped in their vehicles. Only the fire brigade was able to free her from it. In the state of Salzburg, water rescue teams had to rescue people from the waters and rescue boats in distress at Lake Wolfgang and several other lakes. Linz was also hit by the storm, a Krone reporter “didn’t see his hand in front of his face anymore” and added: “It’s like the end of the world.”

A storm raged across Austria on Saturday, like here in Linz. © Daniel Scharinger/Imago

In the Austrian capital, the thunderstorm front also raged late on Saturday evening Today.at reported. Storm gusts and very large hailstones fell on Vienna. In addition, lightning flashed over the metropolis, as shown by pictures of residents on X (formerly Twitter).

Severe weather also hits Germany – huge hailstones leave a trail of destruction

And the thunderstorm cell also raged in Germany on Saturday afternoon. Strong winds and hail caused numerous operations, especially in the Bavarian region of Swabia. According to the police, twelve people were injured in Kissing near Augsburg by the effects of the storm, six of them seriously. They were just setting up a beer tent when the storm hit. When those involved tried to hold the tent in spite of the strong wind, it was their undoing.

The emergency services set up a supply station for the injured on an agricultural property. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. In addition, according to the police, some pedestrians were injured by hailstones. The emergency services were also busy with many flooded basements and fallen trees. Some trees fell on parked cars.

In Kochel am See (Bavaria) precipitation fell in the form of huge hailstones during the storm. They turned meadows into a snow-like winter landscape and caused enormous damage to parked cars. Windshields shattered.

Switzerland is also suffering from the effects of the storm – the school has to postpone the start of school

Meanwhile, Switzerland was also affected by the storm. Constant rain in particular caused problems here, such as Blick.ch reported. According to this, the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) triggered an alarm via its Alertswiss warning system for the municipality of Brissago in Ticino. “Don’t drink tap water,” they said. The storm had caused water pollution.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls had already fallen in the Locarno region on Saturday night. A school in Losone was hit so hard that the start of school had to be postponed from Monday (August 28) to Wednesday (August 30) due to the damage to the building. (kh)