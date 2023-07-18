Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Heavy storms raged again in Austria. In the state of Carinthia, a super cell causes massive destruction – including at a church.

Kühnsdorf – Heavy storms raged on Monday evening (July 17) in a region in southern Austria. The district of Völkermarkt in the state of Carinthia was mainly affected. There, a super cell destroyed a church, flooded a marquee, and injured several people at a campsite.

Super cell in Austria: Storm tears off the top of the church tower

Only at the end of June were places in Carinthia cut off from the outside world after storms, now the weather was going crazy again. In St. Marxen near Kühnsdorf, the church had nothing to counter the gusts of wind of up to 94 km/h. Parts of the tower roof fell onto the cemetery below.

A super cell has caused serious damage in Carinthia. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

“We only heard the roar of the wind in the storm and didn’t even notice that the top of the church was torn down,” said a resident of the Austrian tabloid Crown newspaper. “You saw vortices straight away, like a tornado,” said another resident.

Storm and hail in Austria: tree falls on the campsite

Dramatic scenes took place in a marquee in St. Margarethen am Töllerberg. Hundreds of people were inside when storm and hail suddenly set in. A nearby stream swelled so much that it burst its banks. A flash flood completely submerged the tent. “The tent threatened to tip over. Everything trembled,” said fire brigade commander Patrick Achatz ORF. 200 people had to be brought to safety.

At Gösselsdorfer See in the municipality of Eberndorf, a pine tree about 20 meters high fell on the campsite and injured ten people. A rescue helicopter brought a nine-year-old boy, who was vacationing with his family, to the Klagenfurt clinic for examination.

Severe weather in Carinthia: golf ball-sized hailstones, thousands of households without electricity

In the district of Völkermarkt, the district fire brigade alarm was triggered on Monday evening because of the storm. 250 missions were counted into the night. Farmland was devastated, roofs were torn off and streets were flooded. The ORF reported hailstones the size of golf balls.

“It was amazing what damage nature had done in just a few minutes. Trees are snapped like matchsticks,” said Völkermarkt Mayor Markus Lakounigg Crown newspaper. At times, 2,500 households had no electricity. A week earlier, storms in Tyrol and Salzburg left a trail of devastation. (mt)