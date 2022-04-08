The Japanese developer BeXidetogether with the publisher PQubeannounce the arrival in 2022 of the roguelite deckbuilder in anime style Super Bullet Break. According to the official announcement, the game will debut on PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

Let’s find out more about the game!

Overview Super Bullet Break is a one-of-a-kind strategic deckbuilder inspired by your favorite gacha games, filled with a wild group of cute and colorful characters – “Bullet” – each unique in their own way. Save the online gaming world from total destruction, where online multiplayer games have been taken over by rogue AI! Can you save the world, defeat enemies in strategic turn-based battles, and beat Super Bullet Break? Feature Collect over 160 Bullets – No two characters will be alike! Discover the Bullets you collect along the way, all featuring original artwork and designs, and build the perfect team. Collect a wide variety of items and Bullets to make them work together for your benefit! From the common to the legendary, from the active to the passive, each item will be useful to you in its own way.

– No two characters will be alike! Discover the Bullets you collect along the way, all featuring original artwork and designs, and build the perfect team. Collect a wide variety of items and Bullets to make them work together for your benefit! From the common to the legendary, from the active to the passive, each item will be useful to you in its own way. Choose your character – Play as Akari, Hikaru or Sumire! Each of them has different characteristics and may be of benefit to you depending on your style of play. Do you prefer a stable play style or defeat your enemies with technical combos? Super Bullet Break has a character for all tastes.

– Play as Akari, Hikaru or Sumire! Each of them has different characteristics and may be of benefit to you depending on your style of play. Do you prefer a stable play style or defeat your enemies with technical combos? Super Bullet Break has a character for all tastes. Seven unique game maps – From Seasons of Love to The Aquarhythm Deep and Phoenix Gunner, each of the 7 game maps have been inspired by classic genres, from dating sims to rhythm games and dungeon crawlers.

– From Seasons of Love to The Aquarhythm Deep and Phoenix Gunner, each of the 7 game maps have been inspired by classic genres, from dating sims to rhythm games and dungeon crawlers. Gacha without microtransactions – Super Bullet Break is inspired by the classic gachas, but eliminates the microtransactions! Purchase items in the shop with in-game currency, receive them as battle rewards, or find them in treasure chests scattered across the map to upgrade your deck! After all, Super Bullet Break is all about strategy… and a little luck. With your character determining your starting deck, it’s up to you to take the risk of trading, finding items, and tracking Bullet.

Below we propose the announcement trailer and a gallery of images.

Super Bullet Break Trailer

Source: PQube Street Gematsu