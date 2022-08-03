





Those who wait for the month of August to see the Caelid meteor showers, scheduled to occur until the 15th, and the Perseids, which should have their apex on August 11th, already had a strong signal in the sky this morning.

A meteor considered to be of a very bright category was recorded at 5:10 am this Wednesday (3) by cameras at the Pico dos Dias Observatory, in Brazópolis, Minas Gerais, managed by the National Astrophysics Laboratory/MCTI.

According to the camera record and observer reports, the bolide would have a magnitude of -8 at an altitude of 100 kilometers, when it started descending followed by a strong flash.

To better understand the luminosity of this meteor, professor at the Institute of Astronomy of the University of São Paulo Alex Carciofi explains that, historically, we follow a magnitude scale created in Ancient Greece by the astronomer Hipparchus. According to this metric, the lower the rating, the higher the apparent brightness.

”The Sun, for example, has magnitude of -22 and Venus, which is a planet with brightness visible here from Earth, from -1 to -2. So the meteor recorded this morning with magnitude -8 is very, very bright,” explains the astronomer.

The Exoss Citizen Science Project, which monitors meteors in conjunction with the National Astrophysics Laboratory, analyzed the trajectory of the object captured by the lens of the observatory in Minas Gerais. According to the coordinator of the Pico dos Dias Observatory, Saulo Gargaglioni, the object would also have passed through cities in the state of São Paulo.

Meteor Showers in August

The Caelidas meteor shower will last until August 15th and will have greater intensity this Friday (5th). It has been observed throughout Brazil since July 25, always between midnight and dawn.

In general, meteors enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 44.5 kilometers per second (km/s).

According to the teacher. Gabriel Hickel from the Federal University of Itajubá, the August rain of the Caelidas was first determined by studies by the BRAzilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon), which also works with meteor monitoring.

The Bramon discovery took place in 2017 and was recognized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the body that coordinates astronomical nomenclatures, discoveries and standards around the world.

Another meteor shower expected for this month is the well-known Perseids, which peaks in the early hours of August 11 and 12.







