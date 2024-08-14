Tourism: Cna, ‘3.7 billion turnover from the super-Ferragosto long weekend’

It’s a golden Ferragosto, thanks in particular to foreign tourists. The super-long weekend from 12 to 18 August will generate a turnover of over 3.7 billion. According to estimates by Cna Turismo e Commercio. Guests from abroad will spend more, their expenditure quantified around two billion, while Italians on vacation will stop at 1.7 billion.

The most important item – Cna reports – is made up of expenses for hospitality which will amount to 1.3 billion, 55% of which will be paid by foreigners and the remaining 45% by Italians. Next comes transportation, worth about 600 million, and catering, which stops at 570 million, a figure that only “photographs” the spending of tourists, that is, those who stay away from home, and not the entire value of catering, which is much higher. Also for these items, the share of foreign tourists will be greater than that of Italians, with over 400 million for transportation, mainly due to the growth of airfares, and 300 million for catering.

Gifts, for oneself and others, and tickets for trips, museums, galleries, recreational and sporting activities, that is, expenses for shopping and “for other reasons connected to tourism”, are expected to be worth between 950 million and 1 billion. On the gift front, the share of high-quality artisanal products and high-quality agri-food products is growing. Among artisanal gifts, ceramics and glass, jewelry and costume jewelry, fabrics and objects prevail. Agri-food choices are rewarded with recognition of origin. Among recreational activities, the desire of vacationers to “get their hands dirty” is growing, that is, to directly engage in manual occupations, following the increasingly popular paths of experiential tourism.

Tourism: Tomei (Cna), ‘Italy increasingly attractive for foreigners, presences increasing from 2019’

“Italy is increasingly attractive to foreign tourists who prefer cities of art, small villages by the sea or in the mountains. Not only is their spending on hotels, quality restaurants, transport and tourist shopping increasing, but the number of overnight stays is also growing, on average over 3 full days.i. In terms of attendance, we have exceeded the data recorded in 2019, the pre-pandemic year”. This is how Cristiano Tomei, national coordinator of Cna Tourism and Commerce, commented to Adnkronos on the data released by the National Confederation of Artisans and Entrepreneurs on the ‘super-bridge’ that from 12 to 18 August will generate a turnover of over 3.7 billion, thanks in particular to foreign tourists. “Italians’ spending on holiday will stop (so to speak) at 1.7 billion only because our fellow countrymen are paying a little more for the high consumption. The good news is that foreigners in Italy are increasing steadily, year after year”, he concludes.

Record summer in Italy with 65.8 million arrivals and over 266 million presences. Luxury tourism grows

The trend for summer 2024 for tourism in Italy is very positive with a significant increase in bookings and attendance. Confirmation from operators and various sector studies, which highlight growth in both domestic and international tourism. According to Demoskopika’s analyses, Italy could record a record 65.8 million arrivals and over 266 million presences, with an increase of 2.1% and 1.1% compared to 2023.

Favorite destinations? As always, coastal regions such as Puglia, Sicily, Sardinia and Tuscany and cities of art such as Rome, Florence and Venice. Veneto maintains its lead as the region with the highest number of tourists. Italy has also entered the top 10 of the most popular destinations for summer 2024according to the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index. Status that is attracting a growing number of American, Chinese and Asian tourists, particularly interested in luxury destinations such as Capri, the Amalfi Coast and the Costa Smeralda,