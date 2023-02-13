Eagles lead by 10 points at halftime then defeated 38-35 in the sprint, a kick decides with 8” remaining. Chiefs quarterback named MVP

Kansas City wins Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Fold Philadelphia 38-35 in the sprint, thanks to a kick scored with 8″ to go. In comeback, showing off a spectacular second half by Patrick Mahomes, the Mvp of the match, the face of the NFL. In the second half hour of the game the Chiefs score points with each offensive possession, thus overturning the 10 deficit accumulated at the interval. It is the third triumph for the Missouri franchise. The second, at the third final, in the last four years.

Mahomes and Reid — The best player on the gridiron – too slippery, more could and should have been done at a planetary event – beats the best team. Not surprising in a sport where the quarterback is crucial. Mahomes had been named best player of the regular season: it hasn’t happened since 2000 – at the time Kurt Warner succeeded in the feat – that the MVP was able to do an encore on the most important day. He, just 27 years old, celebrates and already relaunches: “Dynasty of successes, we’re not done yet…”. Coach Reid deserves a huge applause, who as an ex shows off brilliant offensive calls with the game in the balance and then drunk with joy says to the interviewer: “How do I feel? I could kiss you”, the offensive line that does not allow even a sack to the Eagles defense and the usual Travis Kelce, the star tight end, who even beats his brother, the opposing center. See also America's ideal eleven in 2021 according to the newspaper El País: Brazil's soccer monopoly

Controversial call — An enthralling Super Bowl, more spectacular than beautiful, with offenses outclassing defenses. With spectators at the game also Damar Hamlin, recovered after the cardiac arrest suffered in the Buffalo Bills jersey, and LeBron James, caught by the public. And with a spectacular Rihanna, who performs pregnant at the interval, at least according to social media. But there is also a disputed referee decision from Philly that makes the difference in the final seconds. A hold by James Bradberry to Smith-Schuster that gives the first down to the Chiefs allowing them to milk the clock and mortgage the game with a football by Harrison Butker from 27 yards. In terms of regulation, the decision is correct, but in substance a venial sin makes the difference. In football – according to the theory – two/three infractions can be sanctioned like this for each action. And in matches of this level, the wish is always that the players are decisive, compared to the referees. See also WRC | M-Sport aims for the title with Tanak, but updates are needed

The match — Philadelphia dominates the first half. Setting the challenge on the preferred tracks: 22 minutes of possession time against 8 opponents. Keeps Mahomes off the field so he can’t hurt her. The offensive line is extraordinary and Hurts runs like a train, he will close with 3 touchdowns on the field, a record for a quarterback in the Super Bowl, it is precisely a question of a mainly dynamic Qb. And the receivers AJ Brown, on target in the end zone with a catch from 45 yards against double coverage, and DeVonta Smith go crazy, sectioning the opposing secondary. Kansas City replies with the “usual” try by Kelce, on the 16th touchdown in the playoffs and with a 6-point fumble return by Nick Bolton after a colossal mess by Hurts who loses the ball by himself. But the Eagles, always on the edge of the gamble as an offensive system, convert a couple of fourth downs and go to the locker room in the middle of the game up 24-14 thanks to Elliott’s kick from 35 yards after Hurts’ second run from points. The game seems marked because Mahomes seems to be recovering from the right ankle that was distorted in the playoffs against Jacksonville. Limps.

The comeback — See also Conte doesn't like it: "Strange postponements ... The League should protect us and instead penalize us" But in the second half everything changes. Kansas City scores immediately with a run from one yard by Isiah Pacheco, possessed. At the beginning of the last quarter, after an opponent’s field goal, the Chiefs overtook: Mahomes’ pass to Kadarius Toney for 28-27. First lead for Kansas City. Then a sensational punt return by Toney from 65 yards becomes an assist for Mahomes who does not forgive: he finds Skyy Moore for the undisturbed walk in the end zone. 35-27. But it’s not over. Hurts doesn’t have Mahomes’ accuracy or arm, but he has heart: He completes deep for Smith, then shows off his trademark touchdown sneak. And then he runs back into the end zone for the 2-point conversion for 35 all. But Mahomes has the oval for the decisive drive and demonstrates, indeed reiterates, that he is the number one around. He even runs on one leg, pitches, and that umpiring penalty then finishes Philly’s underwhelming defense. Butker has all the pressure on him, the eyes of the sporting world on him, but the kick for victory is simple, from close range. He’s not wrong. The Chiefs celebrate, Philly recriminates.

