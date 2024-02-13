As in 2020, Shakira made the news again on the night of the Super Bowl. Although this time she was not at the halftime show, the singer seems to have overshadowed Usher's presentation and Alicia Keys, which also featured a special appearance by Will.i.am, the leader of the Black Eyed Peas. But not only the Colombian, but also Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling and Beyoncé.

While the cameras focused on Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who came to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs; Shakira's announcement went viral. In fact, her name was already a trend because her followers remembered her presentation with Jennifer Lopez. According to Billboard, both increased their figures on the platforms by 893% after their performance. “Stay tuned,” the Barranquilla native wrote next to a 10-second video to announce what her new production would be: 'Coming Soon'.

Usher's performance included the songs 'Caught Up', 'Love in this Club', 'U Got It Bad', 'OMG', 'Yeah!'. “I was very aware of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we're going in the future,” he said at his pre-show press conference. “What songs do people know me by? What songs have been a celebration of my career? That was the idea”. And the multi-award-winning Alicia Keys appeared singing 'If I Ain't Got You'.

For his part, Will.i.am spoke with The Hollywood Reporter after the show. “How can I explain it? There are no words to really explain that. Now, 13 years later (after the band invited Usher to the same stage), it means something totally different. It's lovely. It was wonderful. It's fantastic”.

What's new about Beyoncé and cinema at the Super Bowl

Beyonce He went with his family to the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. His arrival was a prelude to the announcement of his next album, Renaissance Act II. There were a series of Verizon ads aired during and before the game. Then, he immediately published two of his songs, with which he confirmed that it is a country music album.

On the other hand, a preview of The Specialist, a film starring Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, was screened. “Have you been crying over Taylor Swift?” Emily Blunt asks in the trailer. “Don't everyone do it?” she replies. The trailer for Deadpool 3, the antihero played by Ryan Reynolds, was also shown.

