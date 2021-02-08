American football player Tom Brady “is timeless, it seems stainless“, reacted on franceinfo Didier Angelu, author and editor specializing in American sports. Sunday, February 7 took place the Super Bowl, NFL final, American football championship. A final won by the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay including Tom Brady, against the Kansas City Chiefs (31-9).

In total, this is Tom Brady’s 7th personal coronation (including 6 times with the New England Patriots). AT “43 years old, what he did last night was exceptional. A perfect match. No mistake“, underlined Didier Angelu.

“He has been saying he wants to go beyond 45 for a few years and the season he has had this year with Tampa, his new club, proves to us that he can continue beyond 45 years. . He has an almost perfect hygiene of life. So it’s true that it’s not very funny: he eats at 5:30 p.m., he goes to bed around 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. He gets up in the morning at 5:30 a.m. He eats vegetables, lean meats, wild salmon. But he is subject to exemplary professional rigor. “

“He is as precise in his passes as in his diet and his physical preparation between seasons. This is what makes him today, at 43, the best player of all time, the best American footballer of all time. The debate was definitively closed last night“, added Didier Angelu.