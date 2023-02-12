The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs They reported this Friday with their star players without injuries to face each other in the Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs filed a clean injury report making all 53 of their players eligible to face the NFL title game.

The sprain in the upper part of the ankle that afflicted his ‘quarterback’, patrick mahomes, recently designated Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season, no longer bothers the player; the quarterback participated in practices throughout the week, including this Friday and is authorized to play on Sunday.

On the Philadelphia Eagles the quarterback Jalen Hurtswho has suffered with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two games at the end of the regular season, practiced with his team on Friday and reported fit for the last game of the playoffs.

A war?

But another interesting topic is the intermission, this year the designated artist is Rihannaand from now on his presentation is signed a success.

In 2020, the show was commissioned from the Colombian Shakira and Jennifer Lopezin a spectacular presentation.

Lopez talked about it. He recounted what happened and expressed his opinion on the idea of ​​two high-caliber artists being part of the Super Bowl.

Shakira and Jennifer López, their presentation was celebrated as a Latin triumph. But there are different opinions.

“For two people to perform at the Super Bowl is the worst idea in the world,” Lopez said when asked about her experience.

“We have six minutes: 30 seconds of a song and, if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left,” said the also actress at the premiere of her documentary ‘Halftime’, which can be seen on Netflix since the year past.

“We have to have our moment. It’s not going to be a damn dance revue. Two people performing at the Super Bowl is the worst idea in the world and it was,” the star said.

