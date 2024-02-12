Super Bowl | The Super Bowl turned into a huge thriller – the Superstar saved his dynasty several times

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated another Super Bowl victory, despite seeming doomed to lose many times.

In advance it was known that regardless of the winner, the Super Bowl this year would culminate in a story straight out of a Hollywood movie.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had gone from rags to riches, from the last pick of the booking event to a star. Now Purdy could crown his incredible rise to the top by winning the biggest of games.

This manuscript remained in the desk drawer.

The Kansas City Chiefs featured a star player Travis Kelce the sensational relationship of a pop superstar Taylor Swift's with. The wildest wondered if Kelce would end the night with a proposal after a possible victory?

There was no courting, but the victory went to the Chiefs after very dramatic stages with a score of 25–22.

The final match, which was supposed to be a really even match, turned out to be just that. A solution had to be sought all the way from overtime, and even that stretched to almost an entire 15-minute quarter.

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Mecole Hardman celebrate the winning touchdown.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce received a congratulatory kiss from Taylor Swift after the win. The superstar couple has been the talk of the town all over America lately.

Chiefs rose from a losing position both at the end of regular time and in overtime. The victory was the team's quarterback by Patrick Mahomes a masterpiece.

Under pressure, superstar Mahomes showed again why he is considered the best in the world. The 28-year-old won his third Super Bowl, and as many times he has also been selected as the most valuable player of the final game.

The Chiefs won the championship for the second time in a row. In total, the team has four Super Bowl victories.

The 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Mahomes-led Chiefs four years ago as well. The previous championship of the team, which has been in the top ranks for a long time, is still from the 1994 season.

The current one in the early days of the dynasty, the Chiefs were known as one of the most dynamic pitching teams in the league.

However, the years have turned the strengths and weaknesses upside down. The previously holed up defense had now become a force to be reckoned with, while on offense Mahomes' throw targets were mostly pretty average this season.

The Super Bowl became a celebration of defenses. The first points were not seen until the second quarter, when the 49ers Jake Moody kicked a 55-yard field goal.

For a while, it was also the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. In the third quarter, the record increased to 57 yards when the Chiefs Harrison Butker succeeded in his long endeavor.

One the turning points of the match came in the third quarter.

The 49ers failed to receive the Chiefs' free kick and gifted the ball to the opposition in prime position. The Chiefs immediately put their gift to good use when on the very next play Marquez Valdes-Scantling forgot completely free in the goal area.

Without that mistake, the Chiefs offense might not have been able to collect the points required for overtime. Another equally important moment was the Chiefs' blocked extra point kick at the beginning of the final quarter.

Chiefs' Harrison Butker made history. The 57-yard field goal was the longest ever in a Super Bowl.

Ray-Ray McCloud III of the 49ers failed to catch the ball that bounced off a teammate's leg. Losing the ball could even cost the championship.

The Super Bowl was played in Las Vegas for the first time.

The Super Bowl was played in Las Vegas for the first time.

The setting was suitable for a giant event. Completed in the summer of 2020, the two billion dollar Allegiant Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

The headliner of the halftime show was this year Usherwhich also brought six guest stars to the stage.