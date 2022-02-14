Monday, February 14, 2022
Super Bowl: the severe injury that left one of the stars out of the game

February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022
in Sports
Super Bowl: the severe injury that left one of the stars out of the game

Although he had no contact with any rival, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury that seems serious

Waiting for the outcome between the Cincinnatti Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, the greatest anguish that has been experienced in the first thirty minutes of the game has to do with the injury suffered by Odell Beckham Junior in the second room.

The ‘OBJ’ Injury

The popular OBJ was on the verge of successfully receiving the pass from M. Stafford when a strange movement in his knee caused him to collapse.

The pain forced Beckham Junior to be removed from the match. The severity of his injury has not yet been confirmed.

