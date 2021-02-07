American football is an anomaly, a game anchored in the lands of the American Dream for which it reiterates the nostalgia for “the conquest of the frontier”, always a yard further. In this sport where bodies disappear under armor, you never look at a player. We are in front of an army. It is, in this sense, the ultimate team sport, one where nothing can be done alone. There is no evidence in US football. It is the perfect alchemy of calculation bruised by the hazard where, at each throw-in, the dice are thrown and is then played for the twenty-two soldiers on the green carpet what Barthes compares to “Fatal fight of life”. It undoes the fluidity of time in which we could flee and surrender. A fight where hatred is erased, not brilliance and meaning.

An ideal that looks like a chimera

In this unknown, even misunderstood, Super Bowl night looks like a western, those of mythical figures, “Hero”, as Pasolini said, far from the stars, those generated by sport, this useless fight which always reformulates the exploits. American football already had its legends, its extraordinary destinies, its anthology actions, but, tonight, the hearts of the American people wait to honor their myth. The one who thwarts history and its promises, who denies nature and confuses adversary genius. Tom Brady was already considered the GOAT – great of all time -, he reached this year when he climbed to his tenth Super Bowl at the unspeakable. This divine landscape where any explanation is praise. Where the prowess turns into a song of gesture. The Super Bowl is an ideal with the allure of a chimera that is as elusive as it is incredible. It is the holy grail of every career, of a season of which we measure every winter the heroic adventure.

Brady terrified statistics and records

For twenty years, in a sport where nothing lasts more than ten years, neither the hegemony of a team nor that even less imaginable of a player, used to see the Patriots of Bill Belichick led by Tom Brady to the Super Bowl had morphed into a tradition that had become a little more legendary each time. The Boston team’s imprint has crushed all hopes of other franchises. In two decades, together in the eternal and uncompromising “do your job”, they offered their city nine Super Bowl appearances, including six winners. Tom Brady did not join anyone on this throne, he erected it with his hands. He terrified statistics and records. Alone, without comparison, or reason, the other phenomenon Rafael Nadal is his thirteen Roland-Garros titles disputing this sublime as frightening as it is extraordinary.

A fable written by a drunken god

The incredible announcement of the departure of Tom Brady from his original team has turned the poles of the NFL and invalidated the golden rule “you do not change a winning team”. Tom Brady picked the Tampa Bay, Florida Buccaneers. He straddled his destiny with the buccaneers, the quasi-political antithesis of the Bostonians. One would think of a fable written by an intoxicated god. Only sport promises such parables. They would restore faith to an atheist. Thus, for several years, the Tampa Bay stadium has been designated to host this 55 e Super Bowl, once again, Tom Brady thwarts the unprecedented and becomes the first quarterback to play the Super Bowl at home.

A man built in the dream of childhood

At 43, Tom “Terrific” still wanted to explore this rectangular continent where it ceases to exist to live. Man does not have an extraordinary physique. We think so without hesitation. He crosses doubt with each pass. It is considered infallible. He is uncertain. His mastery arises from his unwavering consent to uncertainty. From the start, nothing about him inspired such a compelling future. With him, the athlete is more an idea carved in the legend than demonstrated by the body. Aside from his impeccable grain-fed American smile, he has achieved nothing through the dazzling flair of a talent given at the foot of his cradle. Tom Brady is a man built in a childhood dream, where the story of football becomes a will.

A relentless lesson in affect

If, before this Super Bowl, we feared or imagined him as a castaway stranded in the darkness of retirement, fate says quite the opposite. His accession to a tenth Super Bowl is the manifestation of a victory forged by the bond. He inflicts a relentless lesson in affect on his former mentor, Bill Belichick, for whom no one is irreplaceable. For this Machiavelli of the stadiums, everything is won in the dedicated and distributed duty in a system where confidence is born from calculation and not from feeling. For him, sitting, alone, watching the rise of the myth in front of his TV, Tom Brady will really materialize Lamartine’s sentence “You miss one being and everything is depopulated”.

Tomorrow, facing the young prodigy Patrick Mahomes, the most capped player in history will continue to be this hero as described by Romain Rolland, “A being who does what he can”.

The final of the 55th Super Bowl is broadcast on the night of Sunday 7 to Monday 8 February, on the Équipe channel (TNT channel 21), from midnight to 6 a.m.