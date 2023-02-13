Super Bowl | The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl – the decision came with eight seconds left

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the American football NFL league.

Eagles–Chiefs 35–38

Kansas City Early on Monday morning Finnish time, the Chiefs celebrated the victory of the Super Bowl, the final game of the American football league NFL. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

The decisive three points kicked Harrison Butkerwhose 27-yard field goal hit the fork eight seconds before the end of the game.

The Chiefs offense was deadlocked in the first half, but stormed to the title in the second half by disarming the Eagles defense in an almost unimaginable way.

Trainer wizard Andy Reid took his official brother with his playbook Nick Sirianni and the Chiefs offense with its star quarterback by Patrick Mahomes leading the Eagles’ defensive line and backfield.

Kadarius Toney and Skye Moore scored almost identical touchdowns due to clear marking errors by the Eagles. In between, Toney returned the Eagles’ free kick almost to the goal.

“If you have to look for heroes here, then it must be said that Kadarius Toney first made a touchdown catch, an easy one, of course, and then returned a fly kick five yards away. And Skyy Moore,” narrated by C More Mika Laurila said.

In a way, the blue-and-white NFL voice called out the duo playing the same role as extra conundrums in an area where Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling take a lot of attention.

“They operate there in between, they are the target of Patrick Mahomes’ throws for quick throws, and the end result since then has been that the two have each scored one touchdown in this game.”

Mahomes threw three touchdowns and showed in the second half that running can also be done with a sore leg. He hobbled to the bench at the end of the first half, looking pained, taking care of his right ankle.

The Chiefs now have three Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs won their previous title in the 2019 season. NFL seasons are named after the year the regular season begins, so that season’s Super Bowl was played in February 2020.

In addition, the Chiefs have twice lost the Super Bowl.

The news is updated.