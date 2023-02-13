Super bowl 2023, commercials aired during the NFL final, tv spot

The Super Bowl Finals is definitely the most important sporting event in America. Not just a football match, but a great musical event, with the half-time show starring Rihanna, and a commercial one, with the very expensive commercials shown on TV. Spots made ad hoc with actors, singers and many other well-known personalities.

In the commercials of this Super Bowl 2023 between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and won by the Chiefs 38-35, we have seen among others Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Jack Harlow, Paul Rudd, Adam Driver, Serena Williams, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson. The cost is staggering. A 30-second spot sold on average for $6 to $7 million each. Let’s see some of the most beautiful.

Dunkin’

with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Pepsi

with Ben Stiller

Michelob Ultra

with Brian Cox, Serena Williams, Canelo Alvarez, Alex Morgan

Doritos

with Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott, Elton John