From a political point of view, Colin Kaepernick is an important mouthpiece. For the Super Bowl, the ex-quarterback appears in a huge advertising campaign. A risk. Other companies, on the other hand, do without expensive commercials completely.

“I Know My Rights” is written on the poster, on which Colin Kaepernick can also be seen

W.As Florida prepared for the Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaners and the Kansas City Chiefs, a mural depicting former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick popped up in Old West Tampa, a neighborhood with a high African American population.

The picture is part of a large-scale advertising campaign with the ice cream company “Ben & Jerrys”. An advertisement with a political signal effect. Kaepernick is the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA.

On the facade of the house, next to the superstar’s face, you can see a girl with the slogan “I Know My Rights”, the motto of Kaepernick’s organization “Know Your Rights Camp”. Advertising posters in the city are designed in a similar design.

“When we look back, it’s clear that Colin was on the right side of the story,” the company said of the action. Ben & Jerrys paid tribute to, among other things, Kaepernick’s protests against structural racism in the USA for years, as well as the pioneering role he had taken after the exhaustion of George Floyd in 2020. “He knew long ago that we had to address the causes of racism and the structures of our society that are so brutal against black people. We wanted to be part of the effort to honor Colin’s courage and legacy because we share the same values. “

The approximately ten by thirty meter large mural shows portraits of young people from Tampa, together with employees of the “Know Your Rights Camp” and was designed in collaboration with the artist and activist Brandan “BMike” Odums.

Nike cooperation caused a stir

The cooperation between Kaepernick and the ice cream company became known as early as December last year. Kaepernick announced at the time that his profits will be donated to his organization “Know Your Rights Camp”. Together with Ben & Jerrys, he brought an ice cream into the shops, which tasted like “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” and “Chocolate Fudge Brownie”, among other things.

An advertisement by Colin Kaepernick caused a sensation in 2018. At that time, the sporting goods manufacturer Nike published a campaign with the former Super Bowl participant under the old Nike motto “Just Do It”. The statement at the time was that you should pursue your goals even when there is headwind and criticism.

The campaign generated enthusiasm on the one hand, and massive protests on the other. At that time, there was video on the Internet of people burning their Nike shoes.

Companies do not use advertising clips

Due to the corona pandemic, some large companies such as Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi have decided not to buy extensive advertising blocks during the Super Bowl 2021. The major event cannot be reconciled with the mood in the country, some said. Budweiser had always been represented with commercials at 37 Super Bowls before.

Nevertheless, the price for a place in the coveted commercial breaks has increased compared to last year. 30 seconds will cost $ 5.6 million this year.

One spot that has already become a viral hit comes from the “Cheetos” brand. The protagonists of the advertisement are the actors Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and rapper Shaggy. The American automobile company General Motors promotes electric cars with actor Will Ferrell.