Super Bowl victory for the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49ers, but eyes also on the couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: the singer, who recently won her fourth Grammy, flew in from Japan to watch the game her boyfriend. According to rumors, Travis Kalce paid a million dollars to rent the stand where the singer and other friends watched the match. She wore a pendant around her neck with the number 87, the same number as the champion's jersey. After following the match as a super fan as always, Taylor Swift took to the field to celebrate the victory and to hug and kiss Travis Kelce.



00:45