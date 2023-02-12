Super Bowl: Shakira sent Rihanna a message for her halftime show

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The pair got together a few years ago for the song ‘Can’t remember to forget you’.
The Colombian shared an image of when they recorded a video clip together.
The Colombian singer Shakira sent a message of support to Rihanna, who performs this Sunday night during Super Bowl halftimethus marking his return to the stage after several years.
“Remembering good times and wishing you the best energy for tonight’s show, Rih!” Shakira wrote in an Instagram post.
And it is that this pair collaborated on ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’lead single from the album ‘Shakira’, released in 2014.
(Read on: From Zero To Super Bowl: 4 Things You Might Not Know About Rihanna And Her Comeback.)
The singer from Barbados will be the star of the great musical show at the break of the match in Glendale (Arizona), between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagleswhich is usually the most watched broadcast of the year on American television.
The artist, winner of nine Grammy Awards, gave birth in May 2022, and precisely at the Apple Music press conference, she pointed out that being a mother was what gave her the courage to accept the proposal.
(Also read: The cheapest Super Bowl ticket 24 hours after the game is worth $4,100.)
For her part, Shakira appeared at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2020, along with the American Jennifer Lopez.
