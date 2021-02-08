Miley Cyrus has become a trend on Twitter with her presentation on the stage of the show prior to the Super Bowl, an NFL sporting event that took place in Tampa, Florida (United States), on Sunday, February 7.

The former Disney star made a presentation divided into two parts, I feel the second the most emotional when her voice broke when singing the verses of “Wrecking Ball”, a song she released in 2013 after ending her four-year relationship with Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth.

“I never meant to star a war (I never wanted to start a war)”, “Don’t You ever say I just walked away, I Will always want you (Never say that I just left, I will always love you)”, he intoned Miley Cyrus with tears in the eyes.

“Singing this song, about feeling totally broken, makes me remember how much I love singing live and it is that I achieve that you identify with my music. Each one suffers in different ways […] Sometimes I show myself with my armor and a lot of glitter, but I also have a sensitive heart ”, explained the artist.

After that and continuing with the tribute to her great successes, Miley Cyrus performed, also with emotion in her voice, “The Climb”, Hannah Montana theme: The Movie (2009).

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to the great classics

Previously, during her first entry on stage (dressed as a cheerleader), she performed a medley of covers of classics such as “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil (1981), “Jolene” from Dolly Parton (1974), “Head Like a Hole” from Nine Inch Nails (1989), “Rebel Girl” from Bikini Kill (1992), “Heart of Glass “ by Blondie (1978).

He ended up singing a duet “White Wedding” (1982) with Billy Idol, author and original performer of the song.

