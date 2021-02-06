The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated shows in the world, as the most successful and talented singers offer their best concerts accompanied by an increasingly innovative staging with the latest technology.

This year the main artist will be The Weeknd, who will surprise with his best songs. Additionally, Miley Cyrus will be performing before the start of the match at the first Tik Tok Tailgate. Over the years each of the artists has shown us something new and surprising. In the next note, find out which are the favorites so far.

Michael jackson

The Michael Jackson show in 1993 was one of the most significant and set the tone for the following that would be led by artists worldwide. Before the singer, halftime was not that pompous and consisted of sponsor performances.

The king of pop proposed a new commercial strategy and his show was left for history. When he went on stage, he was silent to generate expectation and then surprised the audience with his unparalleled steps and movements.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Two Latin women shone for their talent in the 2020 halftime show alongside urban artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The concert began with Shakira singing her most memorable songs like “Ojos Así” and “La Torture”.

Then J.Lo took the post, who performed pieces like “On the floor” and “El Anillo”. In addition, Jennifer Lopez had the company of her daughter, who also showed her talent for singing.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Prince

Considered one of the best halftime shows in the Super Bowl, Prince, originally from Minnesota, left an unforgettable memory in all his fans with his performance on stage.

Prince was recognized not only for his vocal talents, but also for his dancing skills. He was not afraid of the rain and went out to do a show in his blue suit. The songs that were heard were “Baby I’m a star”, “Proud Mary” and “Purple rain”.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s performance was one of the largest in history, with an estimated 114.4 million people watching. In 2015, the singer surprised viewers by entering the stage in a huge lion, while launching fireworks.

The artist performed her greatest hits: “Roar”, “Dark horse”, “I kissed a girl”, “Teenage dream”, among others. Along with her, the participation of Lenny Kravitz and rapper Missy Elliot also stood out.

Katy Perry at the Super Bowl. Photo: AFP

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga starred in one of the best entries to the halftime show in the Super Bowl, as she began her performance from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium and sang a mix of “God bless America” ​​and “This land is your land.”

During the concert, the sky wore the flag of the United States, thanks to drones that were used by the singer. He also played “Million reasons” and took the moment to hug a fan.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl. Photo: AFP