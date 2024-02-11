













Who did it was the Bleacher Report site, which shared an animation inspired by the work of MAPPA through Twitter.

It is in this way that he captured two athletes in the same way as the characters mentioned before in a mortal duel.

Jujutsu Kaisen He made an appearance in Bleacher Report's Super Bowl LVIII promo where Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy appear.

Both are quaterbacks or quarterbacks for their teams, the Kansa City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

In the case of Mahomes he takes Sukuna's place, while Purdy takes Jogo's place. Some fans can't help but see a subliminal message in this animation.

Fountain: Twitter.

Especially if you know who won this Sukuna vs. duel. Game of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. But those responsible for Bleacher Report did not show who wins the confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy.

That is something that American football fans will have to see in this new Super Bowl, which begins at 5:30 p.m. according to central Mexico time. Many get their favorite snack ready to see it.

With respect to Jujutsu Kaisen Its third season has already been approved but it still does not have a release date or window.

But it cannot be completely ruled out that it will return next year and again with MAPPA as the studio in charge.

Fountain: Twitter.

And speaking of the manga Gege Akutami, its creator, suggested that in 2024 it will end with the adventures of Yuji Itadori. In that sense, the only thing that can be done is to be patient and see if by chance it meets that goal.

