Super Bowl LVIII, the most important American football game of the season, will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will begin at 6:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Pacific Time).

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated moments of the event. This year, the show will star American artist Uscher. The show is scheduled to begin at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time (5:25 p.m. Pacific Time). It should be taken into account that this schedule is an estimate, as it depends on the development of the game.

This year, Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, a popular tourist destination. The game will be broadcast in two formats, making it more accessible to a wider audience. The odds to win Super Bowl LVIII favor the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, who are the favorite teams to win the AFC and NFC conference championships.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2024 in the United States

In the United States, the Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The traditional CBS broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Nickelodeon broadcast, aimed at a family audience, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. Paramount+ will also offer a live stream of the game.

(We also recommend: Why is Ronaldinho in Miami? The real reason for his visit)

Usher was a judge for the competition in its fourth season, in 2013. One of his fellow judges was Shakira. Usher has sold more than 65 million albums throughout his career

By television

CBS: 6:30 p.m. ET

Nickelodeon: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Paramount+: Live Stream

By Internet

Paramount+: Live Stream