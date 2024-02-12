The huge audience that attracts superbowl makes it a perfect setting for the big Hollywood studios to release their trailers.

This year was no different and some very entertaining first looks arrived. Here we leave you what we liked the most

Deadpool and Wolverine were among the first great promises of Super Bowl LVIII

The MCU seems to be at its worst, with films and series that do not quite convince the public. However, Super Bowl LVIII gave us a ray of hope with Deadpool's third adventure.

Not only is it the debut of the mercenary in this cinematographic universe, but it promises to be a crazy multiversal adventure full of humor and action. This trailer left us wanting more and is honestly one of the MCU projects that excites us most from its post-Endgame era.

Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom

Planet of the Apes is one of those franchises that managed to do a good reboot to rekindle audiences' interest in it. We saw this with the excellent Caesar trilogy and now we continue with a new installment in this same line. Super Bowl LVIII gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from her.

The story of Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom takes us several years in the future after the death of Caesar. Here we see a more advanced ape society similar to the one that appears in the original film.

Apparently a woman with great intelligence and modern clothes will capture the interest of a tyrant primate who will do everything to capture her. While our new monkey protagonist tries to save her and learn more about humanity's past. It looks quite interesting.

Tornados, the sequel we didn't know we wanted, was seen at Super Bowl LVIII

Tornado is a '90s classic that follows a group of tornado chasers as they attempt to better understand this weather phenomenon. Super Bowl LVIII let us see that this film will receive a sequel that looks very interesting.

The premise seems to be the same. Only this time, thanks to advances in technology, we will see more destruction and more tornadoes on the screen, as the name indicates. It already promises to be a very exciting disaster film.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Technically this trailer didn't come out first at Super Bowl LVIII, but they still aired it again at the event. This will be a prequel to the events of the previous two films.

The trailer shows us that we will see the events of the first days of the invasion that led humanity to hide. This already lets us see what a different film will be in a certain way, since there is much more noise and dialogue than in the previous ones.. After all, no one knew how these creatures worked and that they react to sound.

With these advances it seems that 2024 will have an excellent summer season in the cinema. We hope that the excitement that your glimpses of Super Bowl LVIII gave us will be maintained with all these productions when they arrive in theaters.. Which one catches your attention the most?

Don't stop following us onGoogle news. You can also go to ourDiscordto talk about movies and other topics.

#Super #Bowl #LVIII #trailers #promise #great #cinema #TierraGamer #news #entertainment #anime #series #video #games #technology