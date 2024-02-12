NFL: TWICE CHAMPION! Kansas City wins Super Bowl LVIII by beating San Francisco in overtime

NFL: How many SB titles has Patrick Mahomes won?

NFL: They are all Super Bowl champions

Patrick Mahomes, winner of the Super Bowl LVIII Most Valuable Player Trophy

Champions League: Where to watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid?

Mexico City.- Super Bowl LVIII, perhaps the best championship game of the NFLsaw Kansas City Chiefs lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second consecutive time by knocking out San Francisco 49ers.

He phenomenon of Patrick MahomesHe resolved any case that came before him to findMecole Hardmanin the diagonals seconds before the end of overtime.

The Chiefs of Andy Reid It's already a dynasty. In the last five years Kansas City He has already won three championships, Super Bowl LIVhe Super Bowl LVII and the Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII Twitter NFL



The topic does not end there, the red and whites became the first two-time NFL champion in the last twenty years and Patrick Mahomes achieved what only Tom Brady had done with the New England Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl Twitter NFL



TWO-TIME CHAMPIONS IN THE NFL

Kansas City Chiefswith his triumph in Super Bowl LVIIINow it is part of the Olympus of the two-time NFL championsin which they also appear:Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers (2 times), San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

TWO-TIME NFL CHAMPIONS PER YEAR

Green Bay Packers (1967 and 1968)

Miami Dolphins (1973 and 1974)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1975 and 1976)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1979 and 1980)

San Francisco 49ers (1989 and 1990)

Dallas Cowboys (1993 and 1994)

Denver Broncos (1998 and 1999)

New England Patriots (2004 and 2005)

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.

#Super #Bowl #LVIII #teams #twotime #champions #NFL