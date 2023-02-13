He super bowl It is one of the biggest sporting events today. Year after year, American football fans gather to enjoy this sport. For movie lovers, this event presents an opportunity to see great trailers for upcoming films.

For this reason we decided to make a small compilation of the best advances that were transmitted during the game. It seems that 2023 will be a year full of many surprises in the cinema and some expected returns.

Indiana Jones is present at Super Bowl LVII

After 15 years without a new film, the intrepid adventurer will be back on June 30. Thus, Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate premiered a small spot full of plenty of action. Although he didn’t reveal much of the story, it promises a global adventure like that of his first trilogy.

In addition, the advance gives us a stroke of nostalgia by showing dear Sallah a few moments. It also allowed us to see a little more of the villain he will face as well as his goddaughter, who will be his new ally.. It was undoubtedly one of the best upsets of the Super Bowl.

Super Mario Bros is promoted with all its 90s nostalgic style

Another of the great surprises of Super Bowl LVII was the appearance of a commercial for Super Mario Bros. This one shows us the pair of brothers promoting their plumbing services with the iconic song from their 90s cartoon. See it here and you will surely catch the tune.

The film by the renowned plumber rescues princesses opens on March 30 in theaters in Mexico. With such a short time until their arrival it is natural that they begin to increase their publicity efforts. What did you think of this curious commercial?

The Flash was one of the most discussed advances of the day

Undoubtedly one of the most promising developments of Super Bowl LVII was that of The Flash. After a large number of delays it seems that the scarlet speedster will finally hit theaters. In addition, the new advance of him shows very promising.

Flash It opens on June 16. It will be then that we witness the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as a different pair of Batman. It has also been said that this tape will be the one that begins the new DC universe. We admit that he left us wanting to see it.

The Guardians of the Galaxy promised us an emotional farewell at the Super Bowl

Another trailer that aired during Super Bowl LVII was that of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This film will close the trilogy of this beloved group, but it has been said that it will be a bittersweet farewell. The new advance only seems to cement that we must prepare the handkerchiefs.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5. Its director James Gunn said that at least one member of the group will die here. Although many bet on Rocket, this advance opens the possibilities for it to be anyone. Be that as it may, those who will suffer the most will be the spectators.

These were the trailers that most captured our attention during Super Bowl LVII. Although we also had advances of the new transformers, Scream VI and 65, these were even more amazing. What was her favorite?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.