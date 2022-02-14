Los Angeles, California.- The National Football League (NFL) sings a new champion after ending the reign of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium to win the baton as the second team in history to win the Vince Lombardi at home.

The Rams made a formidable comeback to turn the score around and win the 2021-22 season title under the leadership of Matthew Stafford and Head Coach Sean McVay, who makes history as the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl. , specifically at 26 years old.

The meeting had a great presentation from the kickoff to the knee on the floor of the Rams quarterback to make his second Super Bowl title official after the year 2000 when they beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in the XXXIV edition of Super Sunday under the name Saint Louis Rams.

LIGA MX PRESENT IN THE SUPER BOWL LVI

Various personalities were present at SoFi Stadium, in addition to the protagonists there were also talented and popular people in the stands, such as Lebron James, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Jennifer López, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dewayne Johnson ( The Rock), among others, Mexican power was also present in the stands.

Through different photographs on social networks, among the thousands of Rams fans, two faithful admirers of the UANL Tigres can be seen who made the trip to Los Angeles, California to watch the game with the jersey on.

In an event where the tickets ranged from 4,000 to 36,000 dollars each ticket to the property, two passionate Liga MX fans did not want to miss the great opportunity to experience a Super Bowl from the scene of the events that they managed to attend the stands and witness the Rams championship.

As extra data, the capacity that the SoFi Stadium registered in the championship final exceeded 70 thousand fans that the venue totals. A game where a Vince Lombardi is at stake does not happen twice in a year, so the beneficiaries will keep that memory as if there were no tomorrow.

